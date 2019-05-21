What's News Today: May 21, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Danville City Council will consider a hospital fee. Money collected will be used with federal matching funds to support hospital care under Virginia's Medicaid program. The money collected will be transferred to the Department of Medical Assistance Services, which administers the Medicaid program. That money would then be used to make Medicaid payments to SOVAH Health Danville.

Danville City Council will hold a public hearing about increasing the city's real estate tax rate. The rate is proposed to increase by four cents to 84 cents per $100 of assessed value. If passed, the tax paid on a $100,000 home would increase $40. A public hearing will also be held on increasing the city's hotel occupancy and personal property tax rates.

The Grandin Theatre holds its annual Film Lab Film Festival tonight. Students involved in the after school program will present their work, which includes four short films, representing several genres. The festival begins at 7:15 p.m. Admission is $5.

Vinton Town Council is set to approve its budget for the next fiscal year. The $12.2 million spending plan is less that a one percent increase. Council is also expected to vote on increasing its meals tax. The one percent increase will bring the rate up to six percent and is expected to bring in $260,000 a year.

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors could approve a new animal shelter. The county says the current shelter was designed more as a pound for stray and surrendered animals to be held for a short period of time. To better care for animals, the board could vote to spend $1.4 million for a new facility on State Street in Rocky Mount. Construction could start in July and wrap up in early 2020.

Roadwork in Botetourt County could impact your commute. From 6 p.m. tonight to noon tomorrow, Route 11 over Tinker Creek will be down to one lane. Flaggers will direct traffic. Other work on the bridge will continue through November.

The City of Roanoke holds a launch event for the "Welcoming Roanoke" planning process. The city has received a Gateways for Growth Challenge grant, which will give technical assistance in creating an immigrant integration plan in an effort to make Roanoke welcoming and equitable for all.

