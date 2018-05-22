What's News Today: May 22, 2018

Lynchburg city council will give final approval to its budget tonight. The $192 million general fund will be used for building maintenance, to give pay raises to city staff and gives level funding to schools.

Lynchburg City Council will hold a public hearing about the Seven Hills School. A developer is looking to restore it into 20 unit apartments. Neighbors, though, are opposed to the idea, saying the move will bring down their property values. Developers want to create upscale apartments and help eliminate the eye-sore in the neighborhood.

Author Beth Macy will lead a panel discussion at Virginia Western Community College tonight. The panel will be made up of families affected by loss, prevention specialists and mental health providers who with with substance abuse.

The Grandin Theatre Film Lab holds its second annual Film Lab Festival. Twenty students, who are involved in the after school program will present the films they have worked on this semester. Four narrative short films and one documentary will be shown. There's also a question and answer session.

The Wythe County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing about the county's budget. The $90 million plan is a 4 percent increase from this year. The proposal increases the real estate tax by 5 cents per $100.

Virginia State Police will honor fallen officers today. Recognition will be given to Jay Cullen and Berke Bates, who were killed when their helicopter crashed during a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville. Special Agent Michael Walter, who was fatally shot in Richmond last May, will also be remembered.

A forum takes place tonight for democrats running for nomination in the 6th congressional district. Peter Volosin, Charlotte Moore, Jennifer Lewis and Sergio Coppola will take part. This is the first debate since the republican convention, where Ben Cline received the party's nomination. Tonight's forum begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Virginia Horse Center.

Part of Route 600, or Morris Hill Road, in Alleghany County remains closed. VDOT will make improvements to the bridges over Rucker Hollow Stream and a tributary of Dry Branch. Northbound traffic will be detoured onto Route 641 then Route 666. Southbound traffic will use Route 666 then Route 641. The road is expected to re-open on June 7th.

Alternating lane closure are expected this week in Botetourt County. Between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Route 220 north and south bound and Route 11 will see the closure off of exit 150 as crews pave the highways. Work is expected to continue through the 24th.



If you drive Jefferson Street in Lynchburg, you can expect delays this week. Crews will work between Horseford Road and 10th Street on Permeable pavers. There will be lane closures and flaggers.

There will be temporary lane closures today on Grace Street in Lynchburg between 16th and 13th Streets as crews work on a sewer line. Flaggers will direct traffic.



