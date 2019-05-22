What's News Today: May 22, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Governor and First Lady Northam will make several stops in Southwest Virginia. The governor will speak at the Shenandoah Valley Small Business and Supplier Diversity Symposium before visiting the Cattleman's Market in Lexington. Mrs. Northam will visit the Pulaski YMCA, then make a stop at Milestones Childcare in Floyd. In the afternoon, she will visit with students and staff at Spiller Elementary in Wytheville.

The Lynchburg Public Library and downtown branch will be closed today for staff training. If you have an item that's due today, you will not face a fine.

Melrose Baptist Church in Roanoke kicks off a four week study of "Dopesick." The book, by local author Beth Macy, looks at America's opioid crisis. Macy will speak to the group tonight. Throughout the four week study, church leaders hope to show the impact drugs have on people in the Roanoke Valley.

Goodwill Industries holds a hiring event today in Roanoke. The organization is looking to add 200 employees for its retail stores and donation centers. The job fair runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Goodwill Jobs Campus.

There's an opening reception tonight for the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine's art show. The theme of the show is "Virginia's Blue Ridge, a Metro-Mountain Adventure." The art will remain on display through August 30th.

A new pocket park will be dedicated today in Lynchburg. It was built by the Downtown Lynchburg Association at 11th and Church Streets to create new green space. The park will have benches, a flower bed and a sail shade. The park was made possible by Schewel Charitable Foundation in honor of Donna Schewel Clark.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.