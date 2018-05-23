What's News Today: May 23, 2018

Anchors: Patrick & Jessica

The Lynchburg Area Veteran's Council holds its annual adaptive golf program today. The program helps veterans and people with PTSD, autism, multiple sclerosis and more get back into the game and see how it can provide some comfort.

The baccalaureate service takes place this morning at Washington and Lee University. The featured speaker is Harlan Beckley, professor emeritus of religion at the school. The service starts at 10 a.m. on the front lawn. Graduation is tomorrow.

A ribbon cutting takes place today for a solar project in Pittsylvania County. The 76 acre, six megawatt system is the largest municipal solar project in the Commonwealth. The project is expected to power more than 900 homes.

Roanoke County will test its emergency notification system today. The test will be done only in south county, including Cave Spring. The RoCo Alert system works like a reverse 911, call phones that are registered with information. The test is expected to take place at 9 a.m.

