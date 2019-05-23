What's News Today: May 23, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

A House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee will hold a hearing today on summer driving dangers. It will focus on technology to prevent hot car deaths and the high number of car crashes. Congressional leaders will also hold a news conference, joining family members who have lost loved one in hot cars, safety advocates and first responders. According to kidsandcars.org, 52 children died in hot cars last year.

Danville Police Chief Scott Booth will hold a news conference today. He will talk about crime reduction efforts, looking at this year's crime statistics.

Washington and Lee University holds commencement today. Eight members of the class of 2019 have received Fulbright grants for postgraduate international work. This year's senior class comes from 38 states and 17 countries.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will issues its outlook for the 2019 hurricane season. According to the National Hurricane Season, on average, the Atlantic Basin sees 12 tropical storms, six hurricanes and two intense hurricanes with winds over 110 mph. Hurricane season runs from June 1st through November 30th.

The Flame of Freedom will stop in Buchanan today on its final trip to Washington D.C. for the Ride for Freedom Demonstration Run. The Flame of Freedom honors the more than 83,000 men and women who were Prisoners of War or Missing in Action, and never returned home from war since World War II. The Flame of Freedom ceremony is this evening at 6:30 p.m. at New Freedom Farm in Buchanan.

