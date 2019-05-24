What's News Today: May 24, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Visitation is today for the E.C. Glass High School football player, who died in a shooting last week. Dre'you Browley's family will receive friends from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight at Community Funeral Home. His funeral is tomorrow at 1 p.m. at Ramp Church International.

Groundbreaking takes place today for a new grocery store in the New River Valley. A new Food City will be built on Tyler Avenue in Radford.

After a month's long renovation, Roanoke's Trojan Dog will return to the Grandin. It will be placed at the Raleigh Court Branch Library, where it will stay until work is complete on the new Fire Station 7. The dog was created for a temporary dog show in 2010. The Raleigh Court Civic League applied for a grant to make it a permanent part of the neighborhood.

VDOT is helping working for you to make Memorial Day travel a little easier. The agency will suspend most work zones and lane closures starting at noon today. Those will return at noon on Tuesday.

We will learn more today about a partnership between Lynchburg City Schools and Homestead Creamery. A grant for the Dairy Alliance has provided $11,000 in equipment, including milk dispensers and refrigerated counters. The goal is to increase milk consumption, support the local economy and reduce environmental footprint.

The E.C. Glass Air Force Junior ROTC celebrates 50 years of training and education. The program is one of the first in the nation after the program was authorized by Congress. It was designed to teach the value of citizenship, service to the United States, personal responsibility and a sense of accomplishment.

The Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce holds its first ever Outdoor Business Expo. Many local businesses will be there, showcasing their products and services. It's today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Claytor Lake State Park.

