What's News Today: May 27, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Veterans will be celebrated in Dublin this morning at 9:30 a.m. The Virginia Department of Veterans Services will hold its annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery. Delegate Nick Rush will give the keynote address.

American Legion Post 93 in Buchanan holds a Memorial Day Observance. Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline will speak to the group. There's a luncheon immediately afterward. The service starts at 11 a.m. at Fairview/Mountain View Cemetery.

The City of Martinsville will hold Memorial Day Services at local cemeteries. At 10 a.m. there's a ceremony at People's Cemetery. The 72nd annual Memorial Day Service will be held at Roselawn Burial Park. They at 6 p.m., a service will be held at Carver Memorial Gardens. All services will feature a short program and guest speaker.

American Legion 104 commemorates Memorial Day at a special ceremony. The keynote speaker is Sergeant Andrew King, who is retired from the U. S. Marine Corps. He is a native of Dinwiddie County. The service starts at 11 a.m. at American Legion Post 104.

The city of Radford holds its annual Memorial Day Service. It will honor the 59 people who lost their lives in battle and honor Veterans and active-duty members. Delegate Chris Hurst and Radford Arsenal Commander Lt. Col. James Scott III will speak. It begins at 11 a.m. at the Bisset Park gazebo.

The Bedford International Alliance will honor the fallen Bedford Boys today at 3 p.m. After a short service, they will place a flower and flag on each grave at Greenwood and Oakwood Cemeteries, honoring their sacrifice on the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944.

Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control stores are open today across the Commonwealth. Stores will close early at 6 p.m. The ABC encourages you to drink responsibly and not drink and drive.

If you've ever wanted to drive around a race track, you'll get your chance today. For $25 you can drive your can behind the pace car at Virginia International Raceway. Proceeds benefit Victory Junction, a non-profit helping children with serious illness by providing camping experiences. Team owner and former NASCAR driver Richard Petty is expected to be there from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

