What's News Today: May 28, 2018

The Bedford International Alliance will honor the fallen Bedford Boys today. Short ceremonies will be held at Greenwood and Oakwood Cemeteries. The ceremony will begin at 3 p.m.

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services will hold a Memorial Day Ceremony today in Dublin. An Avenue of Flags will be placed at the entrance of the cemetary. All gravesites will also have an American flag placed on it. The ceremony begins this morning at 9:30 a.m.

The National D-Day Memorial in Bedford will remember fallen veterans. Brigadier General Jack Mountcastle will be keynote speaker. If you are attending, you're asked to bring fresh cut flowers. Those will be placed on veteran graves at the Town of Bedford cemetery. A ribbon cutting will also take place to dedicate the new Bobbie Johnson Pavilion. The ceremony begins this morning at 11 a.m.

VFW Post 9877 in Amherst will hold a memorial service today, celebrating those who made the ultimate sacrifice. The service begins at 2 p.m. at Village Garden Club Memorial Park.

The City of Radford holds its annual Memorial Day Service this morning. 59 crosses will be set up in the field, representing the people who were lost from the city in previous wars. Their names will be read at the service. The band and chorus from the high school will also preform. Delegate Chris Hurst and Lieutenant Colonel James Scott from the Radford Arsenal will speak. The service begins this morning at 11 a.m. at the Bisset Park Gazebo.

