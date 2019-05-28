What's News Today: May 28, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Overnight roadwork could impact your commute in Rockbridge County. Crews will pave route 11 tonight starting at 8 p.m. Work is expected to last for the next three nights.

Paving could impact your commute in Lynchburg today. Centerdale Street and Glenwood Street will be milled and paved today through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Lane closures will be in place.

The Virginia Museum of Transportation will unveil its new Children's Activity Room. It has an interactive play space that will serve visitors and the museum's educational programs. Support from a local Eagle Scout and Vinton based Magents USA made it possible.

We will learn more about a grant the Roanoke Valley SPCA received from The Petco Foundation. The $12,000 grant will go toward structural repairs to the organization's facility. The SPCA says the foundation needs to be stabilized so future settlement and damage to the building will not occur. It estimates total costs for the repairs at $100,000.

We will learn, today, about the 2020 schedule for Martinsville Speedway. Speedway President Clay Campbell will hold a news conference this morning at 11 a.m. We reported last week that the track and several others will be sold to NASCAR in a $2 billion deal.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors will meet in closed session today to talk about the former Body Camp Elementary School property. The property was put up for sale after the school closed in 2015. The board will also consult with legal council about the New London airport.

Roanoke County Schools begins its Summer Feeding Program today. Lunches will be provided to all children without charge. Today through mid-July, children can get lunch between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at Burlington Elementary Monday through Friday and at Herman L. Horn Elementary Monday through Thursday.

Work zones and lane closure will return to area highways starting at noon today. VDOT lifted those on Friday to help with holiday travel.

The Roanoke City School Board will discuss speed limits in school zones tonight. It is proposing to decrease the speed limit to 15 mph near some elementary and middle schools. The recommendation follows an engineering study and discussions with the police department. The current limit in some zones is currently 25 mph. If passed, the recommendation goes to city council.



