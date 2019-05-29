What's News Today: May 29, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Temporary traffic signals in Montgomery County will become fully active today. They are on Route 8 at exit 114. They're in place due to the bridge replacement project on Interstate 81. The signals will remain in place until the project is complete, which is currently projected for July 2021.

A public information workshop takes place today in Lynchburg for the Forest Brook Road Corridor Study. Project leaders will talk about the study, and address concerns and opportunities for improvements. Forest Brook Road serves as a connector between two major roads and is home to more than a dozen businesses and hundreds of homes. It runs from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lynchburg Collision.

Lynchburg Water Resources will replace several fire hydrants in the city today and tomorrow. Today, they will dig up the existing ones and install the new ones tomorrow. Due to the work, expect lane closures on Buckingham Drive and Dreaming Creek Drive. Homes nearby could also see water shut off for a period of time.

A judge will swear in thirty people, as they become new Americans today. Judge Norman Moon will administer the Oath of Allegiance to people from twenty different countries, where they will pledge their loyalty and commitment to the United States. The ceremony at the Patrick Henry National Memorial is the 14th year for the event.

