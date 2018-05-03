What's News Today: May 3, 2018

The Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council holds its annual TechNite awards banquet. Awards will be given in seven categories, including company of the year, go-to-geek and regional leadership. Senator Mark Warner will be the guest speaker at the event.

The Lynchburg Department of Water Resources will hold a public meeting tonight to talk about an upcoming study. The city will look at the benefits of integrating trees into its stormwater management program. The Virginia Department of Forestry and Green Infrastructure Center selected Lynchburg to see how the tree canopy affects water quality and could reduce flooding. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Miller Center.

Today is the National Day of Prayer. It started in 1952, inviting people to pray for the nation. Events are happening at several churches in southwest and central Virginia, including Shenandoah Baptist Church in Roanoke, where people will gather at noon. President Trump will take part in an event in our nation's capital.

A new store opens today at Valley View Mall. DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse will open in the old Haverty's. There is space for another retailer to move in next to it. According to its website, Gabe's is now open in the former HH Gregg location. It is a discount clothing retailer.

Morning Brew Coffee Company opens in the Taubman Museum of Art. The ribbon cutting and grand opening is this morning at 11 a.m. It will offer coffee and espresso drinks, soup, sandwiches, wraps and more.

Starting today, part of Route 600, or Morris Hill Road, in Alleghany County remains closed. VDOT will make improvements to the bridges over Rucker Hollow Stream and a tributary of Dry Branch. Northbound traffic will be detoured onto Route 641 then Route 666. Southbound traffic will use Route 666 then Route 641. The road is expected to re-open on June 7th.



