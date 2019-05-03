What's News Today: May 3, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The Central Virginia Planning District Commission will discuss the Central Virginia Training Center today. The board is considering spring $500,000 to create a development plan for the center. A bill in the General Assembly, trying to keep the facility open, failed to advance. The center serves those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It's slated to close next year.

The Strawberry Festival gets underway today. It's the largest fundraiser for the Community School. Enjoy plenty of sweet treats, including strawberry shortcake, sundaes, berries and cream and chocolate dipped strawberries. It's today from 10 a.m. to 5:30 and tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Get to know local businesses of Smith Mountain Lake Business Expo. More than 100 companies will be there, showing off their products and services. Several sectors will be represented, including medical, health and wellness, financial and more. It runs from noon to 5 p.m. at the YMCA at LakeWatch Plantation.

The Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council holds TechNite. It's an annual celebration of the region's technology community. more than 400 leaders in business and innovation are expected to attend. Several awards will also be given out.

