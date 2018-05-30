What's News Today: May 30, 2018

The State House of Delegates will meet today to try to finalize a state budget. The State Senate met yesterday to discuss the spending plan, where Medicaid expansion has been a sticking point. If a final budget doesn't pass by the end of June, state government will shut down on July 1st.

JBR Vineyards and Winery in Giles County will cut the ribbon today on its expanded operation. In December of last year, the company got money from the county and state to expand the winery and build a tasting room. The grape vines have been developed since 2006, with the first bottles of wine being sold in May 2015.

The Melrose Adventist Child Development Center holds its first graduation since being taken over by a local church. Last year, Melrose Avenue Seventh-day Adventist Church bought the old Northwest Child Development Center. The center hosts development and after school programs for children.

Firefighters and emergency responders will begin arriving at Longwood University today for the Virginia Interagency Wildfire Academy. The state Department of Forestry holds the training each year, using classroom and hands-on exercise to teach first responders how to combat wildfires and large disasters. More than 300 people from six states are expected to attend.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.