What's News Today: May 30, 2019

Milling and paving could impact your commute in Lynchburg. Crews will work on Park Avenue between Euclid Avenue and Stuart Street from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and tomorrow. Traffic will be down to one lane.

Eight performers will take to the stage for Roanoke's Voice. Dozens of people submitted entries, with the field being reduced to the final eight to perform. Proceeds from the event will benefit Total Action for Progress and Sabrina's Place. It begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Jefferson Center. Tickets are $30.

A road closure could impact your commute in Lynchburg. Garnet Street will be closed as crews work on the railroad tracks. The closure will last between two and five days.

If you're looking for a job, head to the Greater Roanoke Community Job Fair. Dozens of employers will be there, accepting resumes and talking about open positions. It's from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at Anchor of Hope Community Center.

