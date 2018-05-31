What's News Today: May 31, 2018

Governor Northam has proclaimed today Dam Safety Awareness Day. It falls on the anniversary of the worst dam-related disaster in Johnstown, Pennsylvania in 1889 where more than 2,200 lives were lost. The day is meant to bring awareness about the risks associated with a failure and how you can protect your family. Since 1995, more than 100 failures have occurred in Virginia, resulting in four deaths.

Local high school students will celebrate the completion of a national career program today. Nearly 190 high school students in Virginia, who have intellectual and developmental disabilities, took part in the program during the school year, gaining skills and experience in the health care or business. A completion ceremony starts at 4 p.m. today at Central Lynchburg General Hospital, with Virginia Health and Human Resources Secretary, Daniel Cary, attending.

The Community Development Advisory Committee in Lynchburg will meet today to review grant applications associated with the From Poverty to Progress initiative. City council formed the committee to review the application. Money will be awarded from funds set aside by the city to reduce poverty.

Today is the deadline to apply for scholarships from the Patrick Henry Community College Foundation. More than 120 scholarships are being offered to those who do not qualify for money from the Harvest Foundation. The deadline to submit application is 4 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.