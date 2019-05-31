What's News Today: May 31, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Gleaning for the World is gathering supplies as it responds to tornadoes and widespread flooding across the country. It will set up today at the Sam's Club on Wards Road in Lynchburg from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It's looking for non-perishable food, baby supplies, bottled water and pet supplies.

The funeral is today for the three people who died in the South River Market explosion in Buena Vista. Roger Roberts, Kevin Roberts and Samantha Roberts Lewis were killed in the blast on May 10th. The service begins at 11 a.m. at Green Hill Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at 2 p.m. at Mountain View Elementary School.

Ride Solutions will announce the Zagster Art Basket Project today. 15 bicycles with unique art baskets were created by Roanoke City students in the Roanoke Public Library after school program.

The jackpot continues to grow for the Mega Millions. It now stands at $444 million. Opting for the one-time cash option, you will walk away with $281 million. To win, you have to match five numbers plus the Mega Ball. The drawing is tonight at 11 p.m.

The Lynchburg Fire Department will dedicate a new fire engine today. This engine will replace a unit that was purchased in 2005. It has responded to nearly 15,000 calls and travelled more than 105,000 miles. As part of the dedication, the new engine will be wet down, before then being pushed into the new fire station.

The United Way of the New River Valley holds its annual Drive-Thru Breakfast. For a $10 donation, you can get a biscuit, fruit, coffee and a newspaper. Proceeds benefit the United Way's program. It's from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Hampton Inn in Christiansburg.

Today is the final day to submit comments about the Reimagine Oak Grove plan. Plans for improvements include public space and landscaping, park improvements and transportation.

The Lebanese Festival gets underway today in Roanoke. It features great food, live music, dance and more. It's today and tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church.

