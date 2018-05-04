What's News Today: May 4, 2018

Jefferson College of Health Sciences holds its commencement ceremony today. Doctorate, masters, bachelors and associates degrees will be awarded. The speaker at this year's ceremony is Senator Mark Warner.

Prizes will be awarded today for kids who went screen free at McCleary Elementary in Craig County. The week was organized by the school nurse to get students off of computer screens, tablets and television and to do things by themselves, with friends and family and write it down. Prizes include gift certificates, bicycles, scooters, fishing poles and more.

We will learn more today about a new race coming to Lynchburg. Desmond Doss Christian Academy and Lynchburg Area Veterans will release more information today about Lynchburg's Salute to Service Series. It's made up of two events, the 9/11 race in September and the Memorial Race in October.

A celebration takes place in Danville for the Edmunds brothers. According to a social media post, Trey, Terrell and Tremaine will receive the key to the city of Danville and a Proclamation will given from Pittsylvania County. Trey currently plays for the New Orleans Saints. Tremaine was drafted by Buffalo. His brother Terrell was drafted by the Steelers. The ceremony begins at 4 p.m. at Dan River High School.

Today is the deadline for local business owners to submit their best ideas to Walmart. The company is hosting its fifth annual open casting call event. A link to the website is on wsls.com. It takes place on June 13th.

