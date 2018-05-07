What's News Today: May 7, 2018

The Walking Marine, Terry Sharpe will continue is journey to Washington D.C. He will walk from Chatham to Gretna today, eventually making it to Washington D.C. The Vietnam Veteran has made the walk from North Carolina five times, raising awareness for Veteran concerns. This year, he is raising money and awareness about Veteran suicide and homelessness.

Governor Northam has designated this week as Teacher Appreciation Week. He is encouraging Virginians to send thank-you notes, recognizing teachers for their hard work and dedication. You can send those through the Virginia Lottery's "Thank a Teacher" campaign website. For each one sent, teachers can enter to win one of several prizes. We have a link on wsls.com

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.