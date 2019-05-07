What's News Today: May 7, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The Commonwealth Transportation Board holds an input meeting about transportation projects in Roanoke today. You'll have your chance to give feedback about projects that should receive money over the next six years. The meeting begins at 4 p.m. at Holiday Inn Tanglewood.

Ahead of tonight's meeting, transportation leaders and local partners will clean up area roads. Secretary of Transportation, Shannon Valentine, and others will puck up tracks this afternoon on Thirlane Road, Valleypoint Drive, Woodhaven Road and Interstate 581.

The Pulaski County School Board could approve its budget for next year tonight. The $47.9 million plan is a $1.6 million increase, with staff getting a three percent pay raise and five security officers begin added to elementary schools.

Vinton Town Council holds a public hearing about its meals tax. Town council is proposing increasing the tax from five percent to six percent on prepared foods. It's expected to bring in an extra $260,000 a year. That money would go for equipment upgrades and bridge maintenance.

Virginia Tech leaders will meet with local government officials today about the state's $1.1 billion higher education package. It was developed by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to increase the state's tech-talent pipeline to attract talent to Amazon's new headquarters in Crystal City. The money will be used for a new Innovation Campus in Alexandria and to grow enrollment in Blacksburg.

Temporary lane closures will be in place this week on Rivermont Avenue in Lynchburg. Crews will install bike lanes between Bedford Avenue and VES Road. Work will continue daily, through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys holds its annual awards ceremony tonight. Awards will be given for employees, community partners and more.

Nighttime paving could impact your commute the next couple of nights. From 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., crews will work on Langhorne Road between Tate Spring Road and Kulman Place. Traffic will be down to one lane.

Danville City Council could approve the school board's budget tonight. The spending plan is $66.7 million. The school board is asking for $24.9 million from the city.

Botetourt County holds a community meeting about its comprehensive plan. It looks at land use needs, challenges and opportunities for the future. The meeting runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Greenfield Education and Training Center.

