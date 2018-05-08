What's News Today: May 8, 2018

Today is election day in West Virginia. Primary races are taking place for several offices, including U. S. Senate and House of Representatives, State Senate and House. Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

Lynchburg City Council is set to vote on its budget tonight. Earlier this year, all departments were asked to submit budgets that were cut by two percent. The final version of the $184 million budget does not cut public safety. The school will lose some local funding due to expected increases from the state. Tax rates are expected to remain the same.

The Botetourt County Planning and Zoning Division holds an open house tonight about possibly allowing some agriculture in residential areas. Some activities that could be allowed include raising chickens, honeybees and other small-lot animals. The proposed changes came after someone requested raising honeybees. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Greenfield Education and Training Center.

A pre-trial motions hearing takes place today for Cristian Jose Sanchez Gomez. He is one of the alleged members of the MS-13 gang, linked to the death of Raymond Wood in March of last year. He is charged with capital murder, robbery, abduction and gang participation. One of the motions to be decided is allowing cameras in the courtroom. The Commonwealth's Attorney does not want them in, saying it could have an effect on witnesses and hurt other prosecutions. His trial is currently scheduled to begin in September.

VDOT holds an information meeting about the Martinsville Southern Connector Study. The study looks at alternatives for improvements to Route 220 from the Route 58/220 Bypass to the North Carolina line. The meeting runs from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Magna Vista High School.

Virginia First Lady, Pamela Northam, and Secretary of Education Atif Qarni will visit Monterey Elementary School in Roanoke today as part of Teacher Appreciation Week. The two will teach a lesson to students.

Work is expected to begin today on the Colonial Avenue Improvement Project. Plans call for the addition of sidewalk as well as three traffic circles at Overland, Winding Way and Mcneil Roads. Traffic will be down to two lanes from Overland Road to Winding Way Road. The project is expected to take 18 months.

A bond hearing takes place today for the woman charged with four counts of child abuse. Victoria Crockett and her husband Benjamin are currently in jail. They are accused of running an unlicensed kennel in there home. Search warrants show they kept their children in a home with dog feces in almost every room, mold in the kitchen sink and loaded pistols on the floor.

The Pulaski County Board of Education will meet tonight. Board members will get an update on the school's special education improvement plan and the steps being taken to address concerns outlined in the state audit.

The House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing this morning about the opioid crisis. The hearing will look at best practices in enforcement and challenges in prosecutions, treatment and prevention. Two Virginians, the Commonwealth's Attorney from Accomack County and Kristen Holman of Lynchburg, will testify. The committee is chaired by 6th district Congressman Bob Goodlatte.

More than 2,000 National Guard personnel from six states and Washington, D. C. Are taking part in an emergency response exercise in Virginia this week. The event will simulate a category 4 hurricane making landfall in Virginia. Training exercises will include evacuations, distribution operations and responding to a collapsed building. The exercise continues through Thursday.

