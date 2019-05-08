What's News Today: May 8, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

A golf tournament, supporting Children's Miacle Network Hospitals tees off today. The tournament, at Ivy Hill Golf Club in Forest, raises more than $20,000 a year. Miss Virginia will appear at the event. Proceeds from the tournament will go towards equipment for a new neonatal ambulance.

Classroom projects, paid for by the Lynchburg City Schools Education Foundation will be on display at a reception today. Thirty-eight grants, totaling nearly $83,000, were awarded this year. The projects included hands-on environmental studies, healthy living and cultural arts. The projects will be on display from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the EC Glass High School Cafeteria.

Botetourt County School will celebrate students who earned industry certifications. They worked part-time through the Apprenticeship and School-to-Work programs or earned professional certifications and have been offered full-time jobs after graduation.

The Lyrics on the Lake open-mic competition kicks off tonight. Over the next five week, people will battle it out, hoping to advance to the finals in June. The competition kicks off at 8 p.m. at Mango's at Bridgewater Plaza.

