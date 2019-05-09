What's News Today: May 9, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

It's opening day at the Catawba Valley Farmers' Market. Vendors will set up, selling fruits and vegetables, crafts, fresh food and more. The market is open on Thursdays from 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. through mid-October.

The Danville Airport Commission and City Council will hold a joint meeting today. They will meet in closed session. Upon returning to open session, the airport commission will vote on its recommendation for the airport's fixed base operator and present that recommendation to city council.

The Salem School Board will meet today to talk about renovations at the high school. As we've reported, planned upgrades include better security, improved classrooms and roof renovations. Construction on $32 million in repairs could start next summer. To pay for it, city leaders are proposing an increase to real estate and personal property taxes, and an increase in trash collection fees. School leaders will give public tours of the building beginning at 6 p.m.

Rosie's Gaming Emporium officially opens today, bringing off-track horse betting back to Vinton after a five year absence. People will be ab le to watch and bet on live horse races in Virginia and around the nation and can wager on past races on new machines. The company is hiring 125 people to work in the facility.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.