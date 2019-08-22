What's News Today: music festival, traffic concerns

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The Lockn' Festival gets underway today in Nelson County. The four day music festival will feature musicians including Old Crow Medicine Show, Surprise Attack and Free Union. Tickets for the event start at $69. The festival runs through Sunday.

Lane closures in Lynchburg could impact your commute starting today. Those closures will be on Concord Turnpike near the Wastewater Treatment Plant from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays as contractors work on asphalt there. Work will take place through the end of next month.

Expect increased traffic around Radford University today. First year students will begin moving into residence halls. Students return to class on Tuesday.

Goodwill holds an information session about the Franklin County Youth Mentoring program. Adult mentors give guidance, support and encouragement in order to build self-confidence in youth and increase graduation rates. If you're interested, the meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Rocky Mount Goodwill Jobs Campus.

Roanoke County law enforcement and leaders talk about DUI enforcement efforts in support of Virginia's Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign. In addition to increased police on highways, there's an ad campaign that will run ahead of Labor Day, encouraging Virginians to find a safe ride home if drinking.

Roanoke's Task Force to Reduce Gun Violence will hold a public hearing tonight. The task was formed earlier this summer in response to several shootings in the city. If you want to voice your opinion, the meeting begins at 7 p.m. in council chambers.



