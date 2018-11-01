What's News Today: November 1, 2018

A same-day grocery delivery service begins today in the Roanoke Valley. Instacart shoppers will hand pick and delivery your groceries in as little as one hour. You can order from Aldi, Earth Fare, Bj's Wholesale Club, CVS Pharmacy and Petco.

The man charged with killing three people on Bent Mountain will be in court today for a pre-trial motions hearing. According to his attorney, Charles will waive his right to a speedy trial. Charles is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Miranda Trump, Brandon Dekle and Cole Kennedy.

An economic development announcement will be made in Southside this afternoon. Governor Ralph Northam will join leaders from Danville and Pittsylvania County at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research at 1 p.m.

We have a traffic alert if your commute takes you to Lynchburg. Crews will conduct slow rolls today on the Lynchburg Expressway near the Main Street Bridge. They are working to relocated utility cables. The slow rolls will happen from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Applications are due at noon today for those who want to fill a vacancy on the Danville School Board. The school board will review applications in closed session tonight.

A ribbon cutting and open house will be held at the College Hill Neighborhood Center today. It closed earlier this year for upgrades, which include new flooring, a computer lab and refurbished kitchen. The open house runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the ribbon cutting at 5 p.m.

Open enrollment begins today for the health insurance marketplace under the Affordable Care Act. You can begin enrolling on healthcare.gov. If you are buying healthcare this year, the state Bureau of Insurance says to get policy details and premiums in writing. Anyone selling an ACA-compliant plan will not ask about pre-existing conditions. Watch for telemarketers with official sounding names like national enrollment center. The federal government will not call to sell you health insurance. Open enrollment continues through December 15th.

Lynchburg City Council will hold a budget retreat today. It will review its long range vision and goals, look at financial forecasts and capital improvement plans.

