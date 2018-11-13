What's News Today: November 13, 2018

A road closure in downtown Roanoke could affect your commute today. Market Street between Salem and Campbell Avenues will be closed this morning from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. A crane will be set up there for crews to access rooftop utilities.

Today is the last day for veterans and active military personnel to get a deal on Amtrak. If you plan to travel between November 27th and May 31st, you can use promo code "V111" and select passenger type "F" to get a 20 percent discount.

Roanoke County leaders will give the State of the County Address this morning. Board of Supervisors Chair Martha Hooker and School Board Chair Jason Moretz will speak this morning at 7:30 a.m.

Food Lion Associates will help with distribution at a local food pantry today as part of the Great Pantry Makeover. They will work at the food pantry at Sweet Union Baptist Church in Roanoke. The grocer is remodeling, stocking shelves and helping with distribution at a number of food pantries across the country. In addition to handing out food, workers will also hand out gift cards to help those in need have holiday meals.

The Salem School Board will look at school calendars for the next three years. The proposed calendar for the 2019-2020 school year has school starting the day after Labor Day. For the next two years, the calendars have school starting the week before Labor Day since the holiday falls later in the month. The calendars are posted on the school system's website for comment. School administrators will also look at the benefits and cost of year-round school, after 40 percent of people who took a survey said they would be interested in exploring the option.

Delegate Sam Rasoul hosts a town hall and dinner for Veterans. State Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs, Carlos Hopkins, will take questions about policies and benefits. The town hall begins at 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 3 in Salem.

Eat out today and help a local non-profit. If you eat the Valley View IHOP in Roanoke, mention TAP to your server. Part of the proceeds from your meal will go to Total Action for Progress.

Martinsville City Council will talk about its legislative agenda for 2019. Priorities include upgrading parts of 220 that overlay with I-73 to interstate standards. It also has several priorities for education, economic development and governance.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office holds Coffee with a Cop this morning. Deputies will be at the McDonalds in Rocky Mount from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Lynchburg City Council will talk about its Downtown 2040 Master Plan. It breaks downtown into four areas, Riverfront, Main Street, Monument Terrace and the Gateways. It's focused on parks, including a new amphitheater on the riverfront and an ice skating rink. The plan also calls for traffic to be converted from one-way to two way on Main Street and Church Street.

The Little Hokie Hand-me-down event returns to Virginia Tech today and tomorrow. The event allows students and staff members to shop for children's clothing, accessories and other items, free of charge.

Virginia Western Community College holds an information session tonight about the Community College Access Program. The program provides up to three years of tuition for Roanoke Valley high school graduates who meet program requirements. Tonight's meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in Whitman Theater.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.