What's News Today: November 15, 2018

Roanoke County celebrates the opening of a new hotel. A ribbon cutting takes place this afternoon for the new Tru by Hilton near Gander Outdoors.

After a year of detours, the Main Street Bridge in Lynchburg reopens. It was shut down last November so crews could demolish the old bridge and build a new one. The city and state split the cost of the $6.7 million project.

Wear purple, eat out and save money today. For National Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day, if you wear purple, which represents pancreatic cancer, you will get 10 percent off your check. Now, through the end of the year, the Italian restaurant will donate $1 for each of its new dish sold, the Pasta Georgio.

The City of Roanoke talks about its HUD Annual Plan. City leaders will talk about what federal money has been used for in the past year and look ahead to programs for the next year. Neighborhood organizations, interested in applying for money, can learn more at tonight's meeting at 6:30 p.m. in city hall.

Angels of Assisi holds a town hall discussion about animal welfare. You will learn how to turn compassion for animals into legislative change on their behalf. The discussion begins at 5:30 p.m. at Jefferson College of Health Sciences.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.