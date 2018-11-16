What's News Today: November 16, 2018

Senator Mark Warner will travel to Virginia Tech today. He'll be there for a drone demonstration, showing package delivery and traffic management technology. After the demo, Warner will hold a roundtable discussion about drone usage in law enforcement and how the private sector can help with public safety.

After nearly a year of detours, the Main Street bridge in Lynchburg reopens today. It was closed last November so crews could demolish the old bridge and build a new one. The city and state split the $6.7 million cost. The bridge is expected to open around 3 p.m.

Tickets go on sale for Weird Al Yankovic. He is bringing his Strings Attahed tour to Roanoke. He will perform at the Berglund Center in June. Tickets start at $39.

The town of Christiansburg unveils a new mural today. This is the latest street art project, and first mural to be unveiled by the town. Several manhole covers have been painted in the town. The unveiling takes place at noon at the Police Department.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.