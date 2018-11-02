What's News Today: November 2, 2018

The Bedford-Franklin Regional Rail Initiative holds a briefing today about its efforts to get an Amtrak stop in Bedford. Over the past year, it's held rallies and work to get support. The group says it has the support of local government, chambers, lawmakers and more than 11,000 citizens. The addition of a stop would have to be approved by Amtrak and the Federal Railway Administration.

A former police chief in Giles County will appear in court today for a preliminary hearing today on rape and abduction charges. Virginia State Police says Kevin Buckland was arrested in August. Court records show the alleged rape happened in June with the alleged abduction in August. Police say the same woman was involved in both incidents. Buckland served as the police chief of Rich Creek from 2003 to 2006.

The Fantastic Beasts Art Show begins today. Local artist, Leslie Santapaul, will showcase work by local artists, depicting animals or people as fantastic beasts. Part of the proceeds will benefit Angels of Assisi. The show is today from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on 2nd Street SW in Roanoke.

Virginia International Raceway CEO Connie Nyholm will speak tonight at the Taubman Museum of Art. She will talk about transforming the nearly abandoned track into an international destination.

Visitation takes place today for the 12-year-old, who was struck and killed by a car. State Police says Jennarae Goodbar was chasing the family dog when she rain into the road and was hit. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Harrison Funeral Home in Lexington. Her funeral is tomorrow.

If you've run the Drumstick Dash in the past, The Roanoke Rescue Mission is asking you to wear your favorite dash t-shirt today. You're asked to post a picture on social media using the hashtag #dash18. The deadline to register and be guaranteed a t-shirt is November 12th. The Drumstick Dash is on Thanksgiving morning.

