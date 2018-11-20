What's News Today: November 20, 2018

There's a free turkey giveaway at the Cheesesteak Factory and Jerk House in Salem. The restaurant says starting at 3 p.m., they will pass out 100 turkeys to families in need. The restaurant is located at 524 East 4th Street. Click here for more information.

Vinton Town Council will discuss two grants the town received from the DMV. A more than $22,000 grant is for overtime for selective enforcement, equipment and training. Another is for nearly $70,000 a DUI task force.

The Franklin County Broadband Authority is expected to approve a contract for a broadband consultant. The county received 12 bids and interviewed six firms. It selected Design Nine's $25,000. 80 percent of that will be paid from with a state grant.

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing tonight. Roanoke Gas is asking for a special use permit to build a Gate Station. The station would allow Roanoke Gas to interconnect with the Mountain Valley Pipeline. The station would be located at the Summit View Business Park.

The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors will meet in closed session to discuss naming an Interim County Administrator. Tom Gates announced earlier this month that he will step down on January 4th after four years with the county.

The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors will talk about restricting tractor-trailer traffic on parts of Green Ridge, Wood Haven and Thirlane Roads. As we reported in October, access to a new high tech company would be from Valleypointe Parkway. The restriction would also have to be approved by VDOT.

