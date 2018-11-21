What's News Today: November 21, 2018

Grab your skis and snowboards. Snowshoe Mountain Resort opens for the season today. The mountain received its first snowfall of the season in October and its been cold enough for snowmaking. Over the summer, the resort invested 44 million to upgrade its snowmaking and grooming equipment.

The turkeys, pardoned yesterday by President Trump, will arrive at Virginia Tech today. They will live out their lives at Gobbler's Rest. This is the third year the pardoned turkeys have come to the university. You can see them on Friday at an open house.

The Harvest Foundation hosts its annual community meal today. Youth Board members and volunteers will do all the work, creating a family meal experience for those who may not get that otherwise. The food consists of Thanksgiving favorites, including turkey, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes and more. Over the past two year, more than 4,000 meals have been served. Dinner is free, but donations are accepted. It's from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Martinsville High School.

The Lynchburg Sheriff's Office holds its annual We Share Because We Care Thanksgiving Meal today. It will serve hot Thanksgiving meals to dozens for families. Several community partners have donated the food and space for the event.

Ice Skating returns to Roanoke's Elmwood Park. Elmwood on Ice will open Wednesdays through Sunday through January 27th. Prices remain the same as last year. Admission is $6 with skate rental costing $2. You can get a season pass for $75.

To ease Thanksgiving travels, VDOT will lift lane closures today at noon. Most work zones and lane closures on interstates and major highways will be lifted. The closures will return at noon on Monday.

It will be a fun day for students at Bonsack Elementary School. Principal Leanne Leftwich will be taped to the wall by students and staff. It's part of the school's United Way campaign. Students donated $1 for each foot of tape they plan to use.



