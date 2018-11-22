What's News Today: November 22, 2018

Fashions for Evergreens kicks off today at Hotel Roanoke. Dozens of trees will be decorated, trying to win the People's Choice Award. You can look at the trees they vote. Each vote costs $1 with proceeds benefiting the United Way. Trees will remain on display until New Year's Day.

Burn off your Thanksgiving feast calories and help those in need at the Drumstick Dash. Thousands of people will run through the street of downtown Roanoke. Proceeds benefit the Roanoke Rescue Mission. You can still register this morning between 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. The race begins at 9 a.m.

New Freedom Farm holds its annual Thanksgiving meal in the barn. It's open to anyone, but is geared toward Veterans, in the hopes that no one spends the holiday alone. The meal begins at 2 p.m. at the farm in Buchanan.

Enjoy holiday lights in Galax. High Country Lights is a free light show, set up in Felts Park. You can see the lights nightly, starting today, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday through New Years.

The Lynchburg Humane Society will open its door tonight, hoping to find good homes for animals. The society will kick off its Best Friendsgiving Adoption Special today, offering 50 percent off adoptions through Sunday. Doors are open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This is the first time it has opened on the holiday.

The Roanoke Rescue Mission serves its annual holiday meal today. It has prepared 700 pounds of turkey, 150 pounds of potatoes, at least 80 pounds of yams and 80 pounds of stuffing. People have donated pies for dessert. The feast begins at noon.

