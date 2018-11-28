What's News Today: November 28, 2018

Lynchburg City Council holds a Pop-up Meeting today as it begins preparing the new city budget. City leaders are asking about which services people find most and least important. The city is working to close a $4 to $6 million shortfall that's expected over the next five years. Today's meeting runs from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Greater Lynchubrg Transit Company's Transfer Station on Kemper Street.

Virginia First Lady Pamela Northam will travel to Clifton Forge today. She will make remarks at the Investing in Early Childhood Education Summit this morning. Virginia Chief School Readiness Officer, Jenna Conway, will also speak.

Christmas comes to the Virginia State Capitol. Governor Northam and the First Lady will take part in the lighting of the official State Capitol Christmas Tree, followed by an open house at the Executive Mansion.

Sweet Briar College lights its Christmas Tree tonight. Students, faculty and staff will gather on the Quad to sing carols. The Riding Council will have the school's horses there.

First Lady Melania Trump will be at Liberty University's Convocation this morning. She will be joined by Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and others to talk about the opioid crisis in America. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 100 people die each day in the U.S. From opioid overdose.

Food City stores will kick off their annual Pet Hunger Drive today. You can buy a pre-packaged bag of food for $10. That food will be donated to local shelters. Last year, the regional grocer raised $109,000 at its stores in Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee.

Shop or eat out in Blacksburg today and help the Montgomery County Christmas Store. Several stores and restaurants in downtown Blacksburg will donate 10 percent of their sales to the Christmas Store.

