What's News Today: November 29, 2018

The City of Roanoke holds a special ceremony today at Highland Park. The city will officially designate a roadway in the park as Joel Richert Way. The city says Richert was a volunteer for the city, contributing to the Old Southwest neighborhood.

A candidate for the position of dean at Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine will give a presentation today. Lee Learman will talk about "The Changing Healthcare Landscape". Dean Cynda Johnson announced earlier this year she will retire at the end of the year.

Liberty University holds Words of Worth tonight. Students and faculty will write cards of hope and encouragement to the families and agencies of fallen officers. Several people will also speak, including Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema.

The Lynchburg Humane Society holds a shopping event starting today. Pop up for Pets will feature a wide variety of products from several vendors. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the humane society. The shopping event runs today through Saturday at Boonsboro Shopping Center.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.