What's News Today: November 30, 2018

The City of Roanoke will honor a civil rights attorney. A marker will be dedicated, honoring Oliver Hill. The marker will be placed at the Oliver Hill House on Gilmer Avenue.

First Street, between Franklin Road and Bullitt Avenue in Roanoke will be closed today. The closure is needed as crews work on the new AEP parking garage. The closure will start at 6 a.m. and finish by noon.

A ribbon cutting takes place at Roanoke County's Explore Park today. New overnight accommodations, including cabins, yurts and RV camping spaces are opening. The number of facilities is expected to expand over the next couple of years.

The City of Lynchburg holds graduation today for those participating in the Growth Through Opportunity Cadet Apprenticeship Program. The goal of the program is to provide skills to people with autism or developmental disabilities to help them get employment.

Christmas comes to Piedmont Arts in Martinsville. It will light its Christmas Tree in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden today. The tree is covered in 3,000 lights and will remain lit through New Year's Day. The festivities begin this afternoon at 4 p.m.

Today is the last day for the Small Business Administration's Disaster Loan Outreach Center. It was opened to help those affected by Tropical Storm Michael get help applying for low-interest loans. You can still submit an application online through January 14th.

The State Senate Sub-committee on School Facility Modernization will meet today in Richmond. The committee will finalize recommendations that will be sent to the Senate Local Government Committee. A 2013 study, done by the state, shows 40 percent of public school buildings are at least 50 years old with another 20 percent at least 40 years old. The sub-committee is chaired by State Senator Bill Stanley of Franklin County.

