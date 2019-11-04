What's News Today: November 4, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Roanoke's Task Force to Reduce Gun Violence will present its list of 18 recommendations to city council today. Proposals include education programs, increasing child self-awareness and self-confidence, increasing parental support of the school system's gun safety pledge, introducing counseling and education programs in the jail. The task force was formed by city council to review alternatives used in other communities and make recommendations on how to implement them.

Lane closures in Lynchburg could impact your commute this week. Work will take place this week on Memorial Avenue near E. C. Glass High School. Shentel will install fiber optic cable. Expect delays.

There's a ribbon cutting today for a new section of the Dick and Willie Trail in Henry County. The new section spans two-and-a-half miles from Spruce Street to the Smith River Sports Complex. This brings the trail to around seven miles.

Take the kids to downtown Vinton for Trick or Treating. Businesses in downtown will hand out candy from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The event was postponed from last week due to weather.

Construction begins today on the Percival's Island Pedestrian Bridge over the James River. Repairs include replacing the decking and reconstruction of the overlook platform. The bridge and parking lot will be closed through March 4th.

