What's News Today: November 5, 2018

Roanoke City Council will discuss acquiring property needed for re-building Fire Station 7. The city needs to purchase two adjacent parcels to allow for on-site parking. City council voted in August to replace the fire station at a cost of $5.8 million. Work could begin in March.

Rolling closures could impact your commute in Lynchburg this week. Atherholt Road between Tate Spring Road and Langhorne Road as crews install fiber optics. Work will take place daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Expect delays on Maryland Avenue in Lynchburg today and tomorrow. Crews will be paving the street from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Traffic will be down to one lane.

Roanoke College hosts a panel discussion about environmental justice. Panelists include Minor Terry, who staged a five-week tree sit along the path of the Mountain Valley Pipeline. The discussion begins at 7 p.m. in the Colket Student Center.

The Roanoke City Schools Audit Committee meets this morning. It will discuss the annual financial report for the last fiscal year, school activity funds and follow-up on audit reports for workers compensation and transportation.

The Patrick Henry Community College Big IDEA Challenge kicks off today. It gives people with an idea for a new product or technology a chance to win money to make it a reality. Those taking part in the month-long challenge will receive one-on-one mentoring and training, as well as access to the school's fabrication lab.

The woman, accused of child abuse and murder in the death of her 22-month old daughter, will go before a grand jury today. Lynchburg police responded to the hospital in August after Amarah Lane was brought there by her mother, Fantasia Lane. Due to the extent of her injuries she was taken to UVA Medical Center where she died.

The man, charged in the death of Travon Lee, will go before a grand jury today. Roanoke Police say Lee died after being stabbed in the chest by Christopher King last month. Officers say Lee and King knew each other.

The man, accused of shooting two people in northwest Roaonke, will go before a grand jury today. Dominic Townes is accused of shooting and killing Jacob Sallah and Travis Turnage inside an apartment on Hanover Avenue. Townes was arrested less than a mile from the suspected crime scene. He faces two counts of second degree murder.

