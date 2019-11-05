What's News Today: November 5, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Slow rolls could impact nighttime traffic on Interstate 81 this week in Pulaski County. Crews will install new beams this week as part of the New River Bridge project. From 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily, slow rolls will be in place north bound starting at mile marker 101 toward the bridge at exit 105 and southbound starting at mile marker 108 to the rest area. Traffic may be slowed for up to 15 minutes at a time.

Vinton Town Council could vote to change water and wastewater fees today. The proposal lowers the monthly service charge rate, but increases the volumetric charge, doing away with the exemption for the first 3,000 gallons used. Council will also vote to on improvements for bicycle and pedestrian facilities, costing $1.4 million.

The Roanoke School Board Audit committee will meet today. It will receive the audit results for the annual financial report and school activity funds.



