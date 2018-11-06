What's News Today: November 6, 2018

The mother of a four-month-old girl, who died in 2016, will be sentenced today. In December, Diane Hazelwood plead guilty to murder and cruelty in the death of Charlee Ford. The medical examiner says the infant died of sudden unexpected infant death, or SIDE, with an undetermined manner of death.

Vinton Town Council will discuss pedestrian safety. The town is looking to apply for grants to improve safety at a growing intersection. The money would go for pedestrian signals, painting crosswalks, and other safety improvements at the Vinyard Road and Hardy Road intersection.

If you need a ride to the polls, there are a number of services offering free or reduced fares. In Montgomery County, Blacksburg Transit will be fare free on election day. B-T can take you to one of 11 different polling places in Blacksburg and Christiansburg. In the Roanoke Valley, Valley Metro will be fare free. In Danville, The city's bus services is also free today. In addition, you can use Uber or Lyft at a discounted rate. Uber has a Get to the Polls button to help you find your polling place.

If you have problems while trying to vote, the ACLU will open a hotline. It says it can help if you have your right to vote challenged, can't physically access the polling precinct or not listed on the registration roll. The number to call is 804-644-8080 between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The U.S. Attorney's Office is available today to take reports of election fraud and voting rights abuses. Federal law prohibits voter intimidation, buy and selling votes, and impersonating voters. If you see problems, you can call the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Find complete election coverage here.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.