What's News Today: November 7, 2019

ROANOKE, Va. - Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The Riner Volunteer Fire Department holds a ribbon cutting today for its new station. The new 46-acre property on Riner Road cost about $375,000. It replaces the former facility, which was considered too small.

Appalachian Power holds an information meeting about the Central Virginia Transmission Reliability Project. The electric providers is looking to upgrade the transmission network over the next few years. If you would like to learn more about the plans, representatives will answer questions from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Amherst County High School.

VDOT and the City of Lynchburg hold a joint agency traffic Incident Management and Response Event. Representatives will talk about their role in traffic incident management and what drivers can do to help keep traffic moving efficiently during incidents. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Thomas Road Baptist Church.

A climate change expert will speak tonight about consequences and how the shifting to cleaner energy sources and regulation can help. Vicki Arroyo will address what's at stake for Virginia and beyond at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute tonight at 5:30 p.m.

The City of Salem will make an "exciting spring event" announcement. The announcement will be made at 10 a.m. at Kiwanis Park.

VDOT holds the first of three meetings today about the Route 220 Preservation and Improvement Plan. VDOT is looking at ways to preserve capacity, enhance safety and support future growth from Roanoke County to the North Carolina border. You can see the plan and give your thoughts tonight from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Clearbrook Elementary School.

