What's News Today: November 8, 2018

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors will hold a work session tonight to look at capital improvements for the next five years. Proposed improvements for the next fiscal year include upgraded equipment for fire and rescue, planning for expansion of the Forest library and water and sewer upgrades. The school board will also be there to talk about improvements to facilities.

A ground breaking takes place today for KMR Aviation Services in Forest. It will build a new 3,000 square foot repair center next to its existing facility. A dozen full-time positions are expected to be added over the next two years.

The Western Virginia Regional Jail holds its first-ever Re-entry Resource Fair. Nearly three dozen community resources will be there, talking about employment, housing and health. The information will be available to more than 100 offenders, who will be released in the next six to eight months.

Patrick Henry Community College holds a Veterans Resource Fair. Representatives from the Salem VA Medical Center, Virginia Employment Commission, Virginia Department of Veterans Services and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will be there to answer questions and take applications for benefits. It's this afternoon from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Lynchburg Public Library hosts a program on assisted living tonight at 6 p.m. A representative from a local assisted living community will talk about making the decision to move into a facility, the emotional challenges and how to pay for it.



