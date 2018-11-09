What's News Today: November 9, 2018

The annual Blue Ridge Veterans Celebration Dinner is tonight. The guest speaker this is year is John Long from the National D-Day Memorial. He will talk about the contribution of boy scouts in World War II. The dinner is followed by a flag retirement ceremony. It begins tonight at 5:30 p.m. at the Vinton War Memorial. Veterans and a guest get in for free with others getting in for $5. WSLS 10 is a proud sponsor.

Virginia Tech's Corps of Cadets will honor a U.S. Navy sailor today, who died during a training exercise in the mid-east. 23 year-old Ensign, Sarah Mitchell of Pennsylvania, died in July after she was hurt during a boat accident in the Red Sea. The former cadet's name will be engraved on the school's pylons memorial. Mitchell is the first woman to have her name engraved on the memorial.

The man, who plead guilty to child abuse and unlawful wounding, will be sentenced today. The Bedford County Sheriff's Office and Child Protective Services went to a home on Sunnydale Court in April to check on a child. Investigators says they saw evidence of possible child abuse and removed the child from the home.

The City of Roanoke and Roanoke Valley Veterans Council will plant trees today in honor of Veterans Day. The trees will be plants in parks around the city. Mayor Sherman Lea will make comments before the first Red Oak is planted in Old Southwest.

The Salem VA Medical Center will hold a Veterans Town Hall and Listening Session today at 2 p.m. Members of the leadership team and Veterans Benefits Administration will be there to provide updates about access, scheduling and other benefits.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.