What's News Today: October 1, 2018

Veterans can get a free flu shot starting today. The Salem VA Medical Center will hold a drive-thru flu clinic weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. VA community clinics in Danville, Lynchburg, Staunton, Tazewell and Wytheville will also offer the flu vaccine weekdays from 8:30 to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Road work in Christiansburg could affect your commute. Crews will work on Providence Boulevard and Dunlap Drive starting today. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through the end of the month.

Staff from Congressman Morgan Griffith's office will hold local office hour today. They will be at the Town of Pearisburg offices between 10 a.m. and noon.

The Pulaski County School Board will hold a special meeting tonight. It will meet in closed session to hold discussions with the contractor of the new middle school. Last month, we reported that the board plans to award the contract for construction by mid-October, with work expected to start by the end of the month.

Ferrum College hosts an opioid symposium today. "Dopesick" author, Beth Macy, will read excerpts from her book before a panel discussion. The discussion begins at 7 p.m. in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room.

