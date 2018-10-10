What's News Today: October 10, 2018

The city of Roanoke will celebrate the one-year anniversary of the 10-Minute Walk Campaign. It highlights the importance of parks and green spaces to quality of life. To celebrate, Mayor Sherman Lea and Vice-Mayor Joe Cobb will walk on the greenway today. The city manages 60 parks, six greenways and more than 100 miles of natural surface trails.

Samaritan's Purse President and CEO, Franklin Graham, will speak at Liberty University's convocation this morning. His visit is part of the school's Global Focus Week, which is aimed at raising global awareness. Samaritan's Purse helps people around the world who are victims of war, poverty, natural disasters, disease and famine.

Virginia's Department of Conservation and Recreation holds a course in Roanoke today for horse farm owners. The course talks about conservation, soil fertility, nutrient management and more. Similar course will take place in Albemarle County and Chesapeake later this month.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.