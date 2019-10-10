What's News Today: October 10, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The Rockbridge Area Health Center holds a grand opening celebration. Renovations started last year to expand its current building, more than doubling square footage. The center says its goal is to provide access to quality health care to build a healthier community.

A Lynchburg Education Task Force subcommittee will meet today. It will look at leading practices in urban education, identifying opportunities for Lynchburg to enhance current practices and learn from other school systems.

Roanoke City Council is expected to pass a resolution, supporting funding repairs for the Blue Ridge Parkway. The city says two indefinite closure, one near the Roanoke Mountain Loop Road are impacting the experience of visitors. The city sites a deferred maintenance backlog along the parkway for the problems.

If you're looking for a holiday job, Best Buy stores across the country will hold hiring fairs today and tomorrow. You can apply in person as walk-ins are welcome.

There's a ribbon cutting today for new apartments in Vinton. The Billy Bird apartments are in the old William Byrd High School.

The Roanoke Cultural Endowment will unveil the impact of the local arts industry. We will learn how much economic activity the industry generates and the number of jobs supported.

The Roanoke County School Board will talk about the need for school bus drivers. The county is asking current school employees to fill some gaps. They need eight to ten full time drivers and ten substitutes.

