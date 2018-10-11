What's News Today: October 11, 2018

Attorney General Mark Herring will be in Danville today to kick off the area's Triad partnership. The program is designed to help communities protect seniors from crime and abuse. Danville Parks and Recreation will begin hosting monthly programs in January.

The Roanoke County School Board holds a work session today. It will review its Capital Improvement Plan, which address renovations at all school over the next decade.

October is National Roller Skating Month. To celebrate, all Roanoke Firehouse Skating Center will hold a free skating night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free skate rental is included. Skating burns, on average, 500 calories per hour.

God's Pit Crew will assembly Blessing Buckets tonight as it prepares to respond to Hurricane Matthew. It says the supply is low after Florence. It's hoping to assemble 2,000 buckets. If you would like to help, go to the Distribution Center in Danville from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.