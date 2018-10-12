What's News Today: October 12, 2018

Gleaning for the World will continue collecting supplies today. You can drop off donations at the Sams Club on Wards Road in Lynchburg. Volunteers will be there today and tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to collect donations.

Montgomery County will begin mailing reassessment notices to all home and business owners today. These will show the new fair market value for the property. The county says residential values will increase three to 11 percent. Starting Monday, you can schedule an informal hearing with the assessor to dispute your valuation. Hearing will be held next month.

The Depot Parking Lot on Ninth Street in Lynchburg will close today. It will be closed Monday through Friday as crews work on storm water infrastructure upgrades. Crews will open the lot Friday night through Sunday night for weekend events. Work will wrap up during the week of November 5th.

Today is the deadline to get your advance orders in for the Roanoke Valley SPCA's SPAYghetti. For large or corporate orders of ten or more, meals will be prepared by Olive Garden and delivered by volunteers on the October 22nd. To reserve yours, go to the SPCA website.

The Craftsmen's Fall Classic gets underway today at the Berglund Center. It's an art and craft festival, bringing hundreds of vendors from 20 states, selling their creations. Admission is free with a donation to Feeding America. It's today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Veterans from the region will tour nation memorials here and in Washington D.C. this weekend. The Central and Southwest Virginia Honor Flight will take them to the National D-Day Memorial today. They will travel to Washington, where they will tour several memorials, including the Vietnam, World War II and Korean Memorials. They will return home on Sunday. The trip is free for veterans.

The Suicide Prevention Council and Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare will kickoff the Lock and Talk campaign. Its aim is to prevent suicides, safe storage of guns and medication and talking about the problem of suicide.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.