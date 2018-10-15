What's News Today: October 15, 2018

Today is the deadline to register to vote in next month's election. You can register in person at your local Registrar's Office or at the DMV. You can also register online at the Board of Elections website. You must register in person by 5 p.m. or online by midnight.

The Salem VA Medical Center will resume its flu shot clinic today. It was canceled for a couple of days last week because of Tropical Storm Michael. Registered veterans can get vaccinated between 8:30 and 5 p.m. at the VA in Salem. You can also get the shot at community clinics in Danville, Lynchburg, Staunton, Tazewell and Wytheville from 8:30 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Water and fire crews in Martinsville will continue flushing fire hydrants. This is done to clear sediment from lines to make sure the hydrants remain functional. Work will be done this week in the northeastern part of the city.

One of the men, charged with killing a man and teen in Wythe County, goes before a grand jury today. Dylan McGlothlin is charged with two counts of capital murder in the shooting death of Raymond Rodriquez and Ayden Dawson. The sheriff says it happened on Reed Creek Road in Wythe County in November of last year.

The Edith Bolling Wilson museum celebrates the former first lady's 146th birthday. The museum will hold an open house, offering free tours, educational activities and more. Events begin at 3:30 p.m.

The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors holds a community meeting tonight. It's your chance to hear about what the county is doing and talk to supervisors about other issues. It begins at 6 p.m. at Auburn High School.

