What's News Today: October 16, 2018

The trial begins today for one of the men, charged in the death of Raymond Wood. Victor Rodas is one of six alleged M-S 13 gang members, accused of killing Wood last year. Police say they lured the 17-year-old out of his home in Lynchburg for a marijuana deal. He was then allegedly abducted and killed. Rodas is charged with first-degree murder.

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to rise. It now sits at $654 million for tonight's drawing. The jackpot has grown since last being won on July 24th. It's now the second largest in Mega Millions history and the fourth largest ever in North America. The drawing is tonight at 11 p.m.

Gleaning for the World will continue collecting supplies to help those impacted by Hurricane Michael. It will set up today and tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sam's Club on Wards Road in Lynchburg. Supplies needed include non-perishable food, pet food and baby supplies.

New Hope Support Services celebrates the opening of a new facility in Roanoke today. It offers mental health, individual and family counseling.

Pittsylvania County and the City of Danville will make an economic development announcement today. Secretary of Commerce and Trade, Brian Ball, will be there for the announcement. It's this morning at 11 a.m. at the Institute for Advance Learning and Research.

Total Action for Progress holds its annual meeting today. At the luncheon, it will present the Cabell Brand Hope Award to Dr. Brenda Hale, who is president of the Roanoke NAACP.

Danville City Council will consider free bus service on Election Day. It's estimated to cost the city about $1,200 in lost bus fares. Election Day is November 6th.

The Radford Gives Back Food Drive kicks off today. Last year, the program collected 15,000 food items for the Bobcat Backpacks Program. It provides nearly 200 Radford City students will food to eat on weekends.

Project Mona's House holds a luncheon today to talk about its programs. Through Ramp Global Missions, it helps the homeless, orphans and those exploited through human trafficking. The organization plans to start group session for women in Lynchburg and the surrounding area next month.

The man, charged with killing his neighbor before getting into a shootout with Lynchburg police, will be in court today. Tony Kidd was arrested last week for second-degree murder and use of a firearm. As we've reported, he was shot during a shootout with officers following a chase and crash. According to the sheriff's office, he is suspected of shooting and killing Robin Chenault.

Starting today, Dominos will offer Smart Slice pizza during school lunches in Montgomery County. The program started and Blacksburg High School and will expand to Christiansburg High today. The pizza has wheat dough, low fat cheese and turkey pepperoni. It meets all federal school lunch requirements when combined with a fruit or vegetable and water or milk.



