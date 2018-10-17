What's News Today: October 17, 2018

Gleaning for the World will continue collecting supplies to help those impacted by Hurricane Michael. It will set up today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sam's Club on Wards Road in Lynchburg. Supplies needed include non-perishable food, pet food and baby supplies.

Total Action for Progress will help those looking for jobs. It will host a suit giveaway today. Those will be given out at its Roanoke headquarters, giving confidence to those going on interviews. The suits are available on a first-come first-served basis.

Virginia First Lady Pamela Northam will visit Lynchburg today. She will join the United Way of Central Virginia, talking Smart Beginnings Central Virginia Program and its School Readiness Initiative. Northam will talk about the importance of the program and why expanding it is important. Smart Beginnings received a grant from the Kellogg Foundation.

Operators of the Gathright Dam will conduct a pulse release of water today from Lake Moomaw. This will cause water levels to rise on the Jackson River between three and four-and-a-half feet between 6 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The release is done to improve water quality and habitat in the Lower Jackson River. This is the last scheduled release of the year.

An expert will talk about mold and its affect on health today. Dr. Andrew Campbell will talk about the affects of mold illness and the damage it can do to the immune system. The CDC says mold grows in places with a lot of moisture, including around leaky roofs, windows or pipes or where there has been flooding. Tonight's seminar starts at 6:30 p.m. at Carilion Clinic Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine in Roanoke.

The annual Radford Gives Back food drive continues today. It collects food for the Bobcat Backpacks Program, which gives nearly 200 Radford City students food to eat on weekends. This afternoon, the campus community will take the donations and pack 300 weekend food bags.

The funeral takes place for the Virginia firefighter, who was killed during Tropical Storm Michael. Hanover County Fire Lieutenant Brad Clark was killed when a tractor-trailer hit a fire truck at the scene of a two-car crash. His funeral begins at 2 p.m. in Doswell.

