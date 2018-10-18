What's News Today: October 18, 2018

Blacksburg's Pretty in Pink reception is today, raising money for Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation. In Kent Square, there will be food, drink, dancing and more. You can eat out at several downtown restaurants, with part of the proceeds going to the foundation.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will issues its outlook for the winter season. Forecasters will talk about expected temperature and precipitation trends for December through February. They will also talk about the El Nino forecast and the impact that could have this winter.

The Virginia Department of Education holds a training session in Roanoke for parents of students with disabilities. The sessions are open to parents whose children are eligible for services under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Improvement Act. Additional training session will be offered throughout the Commonwealth.

ELECTION COVERAGE: Candidates running for Virginia's 9th District Congressional Seat will face on in a debate tonight. Incumbent Republican Morgan Griffith and Democrat Anthony Flaccavento will answer question at the forum tonight in Bristol. The 9th district covers the New River Valley, part or Roanoke and Henry Counties and Alleghany County.

Three local elected officials will work with Total Action for Progress today to weatherize homes. The non-profit's weatherization program helps homeowners by properly insulating attics and walls, and sealing cracks around doors and windows.

The Christiansburg Farmers' Market holds a Market After Dark fall festival. In addition to the vendors, there will be live music, a cooking demonstration, kid's activities and more. The festival runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The YWCA of Central Virginia holds a candlelight vigil tonight. People will gather to remember those lost to domestic violence, support survivors and bring hope. The vigil begins at 6 p.m. at the University of Lynchburg.

